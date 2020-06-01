Nifty Call: Buy in declines with stop-loss at 9,740

Traders can make use of intra-day declines to buy the contract while maintaining a stop-loss at 9,740. A decisive break above 9,900 can take the contract northwards to 9,950 and 9,975 levels. Next resistance is at 10,000. On the downside, an emphatic fall below the key support level of 9,750 can bring back selling pressure and profit book can drag the contract down to 9,700 and then to 9,660 levels. Subsequent supports are at 9,640 and 9,600. Immediate supports to note are at 9,800 and 9,750.

The Nifty June month contract started the session with a gap-up open at 9,660. After marking an intra-day low at 9,640 the contract resumed the up-move. It breached key resistances at 9,700 and 9,800 levels. Recording an intra-day high at 9,911, the contract began to correct and is trading in discount to the Nifty spot. However, the near-term outlook will remain positive as long as the contract trades above 9,750 levels.

Taking positive cues from Asian markets, the Sensex and Nifty commenced the session with a gap-up open. The Nikkei 225 gained 0.8 per cent to 22,062 and Hang Seng index jumped 3.4 per cent to 23,743 in today's session. Following gap-up open, the Sensex and Nifty continued to trend upwards and advanced 3.5 per cent and 3.4 per cent respectively, so far. The market breadth of the Nifty is biased towards advances. But, the India VIX- volatility index climbed 3.5 per cent to 31.2 levels. Both the Nifty mid and small-cap indices gained 3.6 per cent and 3.5 per cent respectively. All the sectoral indices are hovering in the positive territory. Top gainers are Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Financial Service which surged 5.8 per cent and 4.5 per cent correspondingly.

Please Subscribe to get access to one of our early bird packs. Or click on Free Trial to get 14 days free trial.

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!