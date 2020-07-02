Nifty Call: Buy in dips with a fixed stop-loss at 10,450

Unlocking the hidden entrepreneur within homemakers
The Britannia Marie Gold My Start Up initiative gives women entrepreneurship a needed boost
Nifty 50 July Futures (10,532)
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 started the session with a gap-up open and continues to hover in the positive territory. Both the benchmark indices have advanced 1.3 per cent each. The Nikkei 225 is trading almost flat at 22,145, and Hang Seng index has jumped 2 per cent to 24,946 levels in today's session. Market breadth of the Nifty index is biased towards advances. On the other hand, the India VIX has slumped 3.9 per cent to 27 levels. Both the Nifty mid and small-cap indices have climbed 1 per cent each, witnessing buying interest. The Nifty IT index is the top gainer among the sectoral indices that has jumped 2.7 per cent, followed by Nifty Auto index, which has advanced 1.9 per cent. Nifty Realty index is the only index trading in the negative territory and is down by 0.4 per cent.
The Nifty 50 July month contract commenced the session with a gap-up open, at 10,451. After marking an intra-day low at 10,440, the contract continued to trend upwards. It breached a key resistance at 10,500 and recorded an intra-day high at 10,544. The near-term outlook stays positive as long as the contract trades above 10,450 levels. Traders can make use of intra-day dips to buy the contract with a stop-loss at 10,450 levels. A strong rally above 10,545 can take the contract northwards to 10,575 and then to 10,600 in the upcoming trading sessions. Subsequent key resistances are at 10,630 and 10,650 levels. On the downside, a strong fall below the vital base of 10,450 can bring back selling interest and pull the contract down to 10,420 and then to 10,400 levels.
Strategy: Buy in dips with a fixed stop-loss at 10,450 levels
Supports: 10,500 and 10,450
Resistances: 10,545 and 10,575
BL Research Bureau
The Britannia Marie Gold My Start Up initiative gives women entrepreneurship a needed boost
Online videos make learning easier. Can the next big YouTube trend be used in the world of work?
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
Solar panels will no longer need human intervention to stay dust-free
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Tata Steel reported a net loss of ₹1,615 crore in the March quarter against the net profit of ₹2,295 crore ...
₹1065 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510781090 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...