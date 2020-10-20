Nifty call: Buy in intraday dips with stop-loss at 11,870

Lumix G9 review: Built for content creators
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
Nifty 50 October Futures (11,930)
The US market closed with a considerable loss in the past session and following this, the Asian markets too look to be under pressure. The US benchmarks, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones posted a loss of 1.4 per cent and 1.6 per cent, respectively. Among the Asian majors, the Nikkei 225 lost nearly half a per cent whereas the Hang Seng is trading lower by 0.2 per cent.
Interestingly, despite the negative cues, the Indian benchmark equity indices have gained today so far. The Nifty 50 and the Sensex are up by 0.5 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively.
The market breadth of the broader Nifty 50 index is showing positive bias as 30 out of the 50 stocks in the index have gained. India VIX – the volatility index – is up by 1.5 per cent to 22.15, showing that the volatility has increased today even as the sentiment is bullish.
Like the Nifty 50, the mid-cap and the small-cap indices are in the green, gaining between 0.2 per cent and 0.5 per cent. Most of the sectoral indices are up today led by the Nifty realty index, up by 2 per cent followed by the Nifty media index, up by 1.8 per cent. The Nifty PSU bank index, which was among the top performers yesterday, is the biggest loser today by losing 1.4 per cent.
The October futures of the Nifty 50 index, after opening lower at 11,855 as against its previous close of 11,889, has been rising since open. It has registered an intraday high of 11,945 and has slightly moderated to 11,930. The overall trend is positive, and the contract is likely to extend the gain from here. Hence, traders can go long in the contract in declines with stop-loss at 11,870.
The immediate resistance from the current level is the psychological level of 12,000. A breakout of this level can lift the contract to 12,050. Supports from the current level are at 11,900 and 11,870.
Strategy: Buy in intraday dips with stop-loss at 11,870
Supports: 11,900 and 11,870
Resistances: 12,000 and 12,050
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Youth in UP, Bihar and Rajasthan are finding the ongoing pandemic challenging in more ways than one, reveals a ...
Infosys seems to be the best bet, followed by TCS; HCL Technologies preferred to Wipro
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
I am a retired government servant with a monthly pension of ₹80,000. I have a daughter (15 years of age). I ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...