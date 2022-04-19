Nifty Call: Buy Nifty 50 April Futures if it breaks out of 17,300

The Nifty 50 and the Sensex began today’s session on the front foot on the back of positive cues from the Asian market. Nifty at 17,235 and Sensex at 57,300, are up by 0.35 and 0.25 per cent respectively for the day. Among the Asian indices, barring Hang Seng (down by 2.5 per cent), all others are trading in the green. Nikkei 225, ASX 200 and KOSPI are up between 0.6 and 1 per cent.

The market breadth of Nifty 50 is showing a positive bias as the advance/decline ratio is at 33/17. Like the benchmark indices, the mid- and small-cap indices are up between 0.6 and 1 per cent. Among the sectoral indices, Nifty IT (down by 0.6 per cent) and Nifty Financial services (down by 0.3 per cent) are the two that are in the red whereas all others are in the green. Nifty Oil and Gas and Nifty Metal are the top gainers, up by 2.3 and 1.5 per cent, respectively.

Futures: The April futures of the Nifty 50 index opened today’s session higher at 17,275 compared to yesterday’s close of 17,229. After marking an intraday high of 17,300 the contract is hovering around 17,285. The price action shows a flat movement after a positive opening i.e., the contract has largely been oscillating within 17,200 and 17,300 today. So, although there are positive signs, one can wait for the breakout of 17,300 before going long.

For intraday, traders can buy Nifty futures if it breaks out of 17,300 and place stop-loss at 17,200. When it crosses over 17,400, tighten the stop-loss to 17,300. Liquidate the longs at 17,500.

Supports: 17,200 and 17,125

Resistances: 17,300 and 17,400