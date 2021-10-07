Nifty call: Buy now with stop-loss at 17,745

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
BL Research Bureau
Nifty 50 October Futures (17,820)
Against the backdrop of positive Asian markets, the Indian benchmark indices began today’s session with a significant gap-up. So far today, the Nifty 50 and the Sensex are up by nearly 1 per cent each and are currently at 17,810 and 59,750 respectively. Among the Asian majors, the Nikkei 225 is up by 0.7 per cent, Hang Seng has gained 2.2 per cent and ASX is higher by 0.7 per cent.
The domestic market seems to be witnessing a broad-based buying. That is, all mid- and small-cap indices are up and so does all the sectoral indices. The Nifty Realty and Consumer durables are the top gainers, up by 4.6 and 4.2 per cent, respectively. Also, there is a considerable drop in volatility which is indicated by India VIX – the volatility index. It has slumped 4.6 per cent today. Besides, the advance-decline ratio of the Nifty index stands at 38-12, showing a clear bullish bias.
Futures: Like the underlying Nifty 50, the October futures contract of the index opened with a gap-up at 17,772 as against yesterday’s close of 17,627. The contract rallied initially to mark an intraday high of 17,833. But, it has come-off from the day’s high and has been largely flat till now. It is oscillating between 17,800 and 17,830. So, the direction of the next price swing depends on which side it moves out of this range.
Nevertheless, there are factors like market breadth and the Asian markets’ performance so far which hints at bullishness. Therefore, traders can buy futures at current level of 17,820 and accumulate at 17,770 and place stop-loss at 17,745. The contract is expected to breakout of 17,830 and rise towards the resistance at 17,900. A breach of this level can lift it to 17,975 where profits can be booked. Once the contract crosses over 17,900, revise the stop-loss upwards to 17,830.
Strategy: Buy now and at 17,770 with stop-loss at 17,745
Supports: 17,800 and 17,745
Resistances: 17,830 and 17,900
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...