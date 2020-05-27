Nifty call: Buy on declines, while maintaining stop-loss at 9,085 levels

A decisive break above 9,150 can take the contract higher to 9,175 and then to 9,200 levels. Key supports below 9,100 are at 9,050 and 9,035. A decisive fall below 9,035 can bring back selling interest and pull the contract down to 9,000. Subsequent supports are at 8,980 and 8,950.

The Nifty futures May month contract commenced the session with a gap-up open at 9,078. Following an initial decline, the contract recorded an intra-day low at 8,988 levels and ha since resumed its up-move. The contract breached key resistance at 9,100 and marked an intra-day high at 9,147 levels. The near-term outlook stays positive as long as the contract trades above 9,100 levels. Traders can make use of intra-day dips to buy the contract, while maintaining a stop-loss at 9,085 levels.

After an initial decline, the Sensex and Nifty resumed their up-move and have gained more than 1 per cent so far. The market breadth of the Nifty index is biased towards advances. The India VIX has declined 2.3 per cent to 30.7 levels. Both the Nifty mid and small-cap indices are trading in marginally positive territory. The Nifty Bank index, the top gainer, has jumped 3 per cent, backed by the Nifty PVT Bank index that has climbed 3.6 per cent. Nifty Media and FMCG have declined 0.8 per cent and 0.4 per cent respectively.

The Sensex and Nifty began the session on a positive note in the midst of mixed Asian markets and a positive close in US markets in the last session. The Dow Jones jumped 2.2 per cent to 24,995 levels and the S&P 500 advanced 1.2 per cent to 2,991 levels in the previous session. Asian markets had a mixed reaction; the Nikkei 225 climbed 0.7 per cent to 21,419 levels, whereas the Hang Seng index slumped 0.9 per cent to 23,161 levels.

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!