Nifty Call: Buy on declines with a fixed stop-loss at 10,245 levels

The Nifty July contract began the session with a gap-up open at 10,315. After an initial rally, the contract marked an intra-day high at 10,343 and started to decline. The contract recorded an intra-day low at 10,256 and moving sideways. Traders can make use of intra-day dips to buy the contract while maintaining a stop-loss at 10,245. A decisive rally above the immediate resistance at 10,300 and take the contract higher at 10,325 and 10,350 levels. On the other hand, a decline below 10,250 can pull the contract down to 10,230 and then to 10,200 levels. In that case, traders can desist taking new long positions.

Taking positive cues from the bullish Asian markets, both the Sensex and the Nifty started the session with a gap-up open. The Nikkei 225 has advanced 1.3 per cent to 22,288 levels, and Hang Seng index has climbed 0.3 per cent to 24,376 levels in today's session. The Dow Jones had gained 2.2 per cent, and the S&P 500 index had advanced 1.5 per cent in the last session. Both the Sensex and the Nifty have been moving sideways after initial gains. The benchmark indices have gained about 0.5 per cent. The market breadth of the Nifty index is biased towards advances. India VIX is hovering flat at 28.9 levels. The Nifty mid and small-cap indices have rallied 0.6 per cent and 0.2 per cent respectively.

Get diverse set of perspectives from our trusted experts on Portfolio, Banking, Economy, Environment and others.

Please Subscribe to get access to one of our early bird packs. Or click on Free Trial to get 14 days free trial.

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.

Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!