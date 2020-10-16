Nifty Call: Buy on declines with stop-loss at 11,725

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Style and substance
This new entry model is probably what the Doc would have prescribed to put the pandemic’s impact behind us
Nifty 50 October Futures (11,766) The Sensex and Nifty 50 commenced the session with a gap-up open amid mixed Asian markets. The Nikkei 225 has declined 0.4 per cent to 23,410, while the Hang Seng index gained 1.1 per cent to 24,432 in today's session. Following initial choppiness, the domestic benchmark indices have advanced, the Sensex has climbed 0.7 per cent and the Nifty 50 has gained 0.6 per cent. The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is biased towards advances. The India VIX has marginally dropped by 0.8 per cent to 21.8 levels. Both the Nifty mid and small-cap indices have advanced 0.6 and 0.7 per cent respectively. The Nifty media and IT are the only sectoral losers that have fallen 0.4 and 0.7 per cent respectively. The top gainers are Nifty Bank and PVT Bank which have gained 2 per cent each.
October month Nifty 50 futures contract started the session with a gap-up at 11,721. After marking an intra-day low at 11,673 the contract continued to trend upwards. The outlook for the session will remain positive as long as the contract trades above 11,700 levels. Traders can make use of intra-day dips to buy the contract with a stop-loss at 11,725. A decisive rally above the immediate resistance level of 11,780 can take the contract higher to 11,800. A strong break above 11,800 can take the contract higher to 11,830 and then to 11,850. A fall below the immediate support level of 11,730 can pull the contract down to 11,700 and then to 11,670 levels. In that case avoid taking fresh long positions.
Strategy: Buy on declines with a fixed stop-loss at 11,725 levels
Supports: 11,730 and 11,700
Resistances: 11,780 and 11,800
This new entry model is probably what the Doc would have prescribed to put the pandemic’s impact behind us
A few weeks ago we were asking folks at Rolls-Royce about why we don’t get to see one of their cars in a race ...
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
This latest Mi Band can rival any smartwatch in terms of the number of features it offers
Keeping the time horizon of your investment in mind, you can use charts to identify patterns that can suggest ...
Most of us aspire for a bigger house. But how feasible is it? Here is a case study
I am a regular subscriber of The Hindu BusinessLine . I have query regarding ITR-2 Excel form provided by the ...
₹1169 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1155114011851200 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...