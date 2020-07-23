Nifty call: Buy on dips with stop-loss at 11,140 levels

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Nifty 50 July Futures (11,185)
The Sensex and Nifty 50 commenced the session on a flat note and continued to trend upwards after an initial sideways movement. Hang Seng index advanced 0.6 per cent to 25,221. Both Sensex and Nifty 50 climbed 0.6 per cent, each. The market breadth of Nifty 50 index is biased towards advances. India VIX slumped 2 per cent to 24.3 levels, implying less volatility.
The Nifty mid and small-cap indices surged 0.6 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively. Apart from the Nifty IT index, which marginally declined by 0.3 per cent, all the other sectoral indices are hovering in the positive terrain. Top gainers are: Nifty Pharma and Realty indices, which advanced 1.2 per cent and 1 per cent respectively.
After a positive start at 11,121, the Nifty 50 July month contract recorded an intra-day low at 11,097 and subsequently resumed the up-move. It then breached a key resistance at 11,150 and extended the rally to mark an intra-day high at 11,219. But the contract began to witness a minor correction thereafter. The near-term view to stay positive as long as the contract trades above 11,150 levels. Traders can make use of intra-day dips to buy the contract with a fixed stop-loss at 11,140 levels. A decisive break above 11,200 can push the contract northwards to 11,220 and then to 11,250 levels. Supports below 11,150 and 11,100 and 11,075.
Strategy: Make use of intra-day dips to buy the contract with a stop-loss 11,140
Supports: 11,150 and 11,100
Resistances: 11,200 and 11,220
BL Research Bureau
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
The NFRA found that there was deficiency in Sen’s direction, supervision, and review of the various facets of ...
Investors can choose from various schemes, based on their risk profile and life stage. The schemes invest in a ...
The regulator’s intent to improve liquidity in low-rated bonds, however, will yield results only in the long ...
Contrary to the general belief, a Will need not necessarily be stamped or registered
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...