Nifty call: Buy on dips with stop-loss at 11,140 levels

Nifty 50 July Futures (11,185)

The Sensex and Nifty 50 commenced the session on a flat note and continued to trend upwards after an initial sideways movement. Hang Seng index advanced 0.6 per cent to 25,221. Both Sensex and Nifty 50 climbed 0.6 per cent, each. The market breadth of Nifty 50 index is biased towards advances. India VIX slumped 2 per cent to 24.3 levels, implying less volatility.

The Nifty mid and small-cap indices surged 0.6 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively. Apart from the Nifty IT index, which marginally declined by 0.3 per cent, all the other sectoral indices are hovering in the positive terrain. Top gainers are: Nifty Pharma and Realty indices, which advanced 1.2 per cent and 1 per cent respectively.

After a positive start at 11,121, the Nifty 50 July month contract recorded an intra-day low at 11,097 and subsequently resumed the up-move. It then breached a key resistance at 11,150 and extended the rally to mark an intra-day high at 11,219. But the contract began to witness a minor correction thereafter. The near-term view to stay positive as long as the contract trades above 11,150 levels. Traders can make use of intra-day dips to buy the contract with a fixed stop-loss at 11,140 levels. A decisive break above 11,200 can push the contract northwards to 11,220 and then to 11,250 levels. Supports below 11,150 and 11,100 and 11,075.

Strategy: Make use of intra-day dips to buy the contract with a stop-loss 11,140

Supports: 11,150 and 11,100

Resistances: 11,200 and 11,220

BL Research Bureau