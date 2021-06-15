Nifty call: Buy on dips with stop-loss at 15,850 levels

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Nifty 50 June futures (15,896)
Amid mixed Asian markets, the Nifty 50 and the Sensex commenced the session on a positive note, opening with an upward gap. The Nikkei 225 has gained 0.96 per cent to 29,441,whereas the Hang Seng index is down by 0.7 per cent at 28,641 levels in today's session.
The domestic benchmark indices - the Sensex and the Nifty 50 - have advanced 0.5 per cent each and are trading in a narrow band. The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is biased towards advances. India VIX has fallen 1.3 per cent to 14.5 levels.
Both the Nifty mid and smallcap indices have advanced 0.74 per cent and 0.7 per cent respectively. Baring Nifty pharma, which is down by 0.48 per cent, all the other sectoral indices are hovering in positive territory.
The top sectoral gainers are Nifty media, up by 1.6 per cent, followed by Nifty PVT Bank and the realty indices that have climbed 1 per cent each.
The June month Nifty futures contract began the session with a gap-up, opening at 15,866 levels. After an initial decline, the contract recorded an intra-day low at 15,853 and started to trend upwards. The near-term outlook stays positive as long as the contract trades above 15,850 levels. Traders can make use of intra-day dips to buy the contract, while maintaining a stop-loss at 15,850. A strong rally above 15,900 can take the contract higher to 15,925 and then to 15,950 levels. Key supports below 15,850 are placed at 15,820 and 15,800 levels.
Strategy: Make use of intra-day dips to buy the contract with a stop-loss at 15,850 levels
Supports: 15,850 and 15,820
Resistances: 15,925 and 15,950
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Economist Arvind Panagariya’s tribute to his father who made a life against all odds and opened a world of ...
The little device may well remind us of Arthur C Clarke, but she does make life so much easier
In a new volume of essays, the author ponders over story, storytelling and storytellers
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...