Nifty Call: Buy with stop-loss at 12,120 levels

MirAIe: Panasonic’s vision of the future
The company is betting big on connected home
BL Research Bureau
Nifty 50 February Futures (12,153)
The Sensex and the Nifty began the session in negative territory, tracking the mixed cues from the Asian markets. After that, the benchmark indices started to trend upwards and currently hovering in the positive territory. The Nikkei 225 is up by 0.34 per cent to 23,479 while Hang Seng index has fallen 0.5 per cent to 27,521 levels in today's session. The Sensex and the Nifty have marginally advanced by 0.13 per cent and 0.15 per cent respectively. The market breadth of the Nifty index is biased towards advances. On the other hand, the India VIX has slumped 3.2 per cent to 13.56 levels, implying a decrease in volatility. The Nifty mid and small-cap indices have advanced 1 per cent and 0.76 per cent correspondingly. Among the sectoral indices, only Nifty FMCG is hovering in the negative territory down by 0.3 per cent. The top gainer is Nifty PSU Bank index, up by 1.7 per cent.
The Nifty February month contract started the session with a gap-down open at 12,102. The index futures took support at 12,100 and commenced to trend upwards. The contract has registered an intra-day high at 12,163 levels. The near-term view stays positive as long as the contract trades above 12,225 levels. Traders can buy the contract with a stop-loss at 12,200 levels. A decisive rally above the next resistance level of 12,175 can take the contract higher to 12,200. Next resistances are at 12,225 and 12,250 levels. Supports below 12,100 are at 12,075 and 12,050 levels.
Strategy: Make use of intra-day dips to buy the contract with a stop-loss at 12,120 levels
Supports: 12,125 and 12,100
Resistances: 12,175 and 12,200
The company is betting big on connected home
This good-looking phoneis packed with impressive features and has a strong hardware to boot
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
To protect investor money, the regulator has sought to end practices such as misselling and opacity in fees
These have outperformed broader market indices and funds in equity diversified categories
I am looking for a term insurance policy with low premium and best claim settlement history. I already have a ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
Mumbai’s CIMA Art Mela — the first to be held in the city — gave emerging artists a platform to connect with ...
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...