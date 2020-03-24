Nifty Call: Buy with stop-loss at 7,775

BS-VI-ready auto industry gets corona fever
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
Nifty 50 March Futures (7,750)
The benchmark indices are trading in the green today, as major indices across Asia have given positive cues. The Nifty spot and the Sensex spot indices have gone up by little over 2 per cent each. Major Asian indices like the Nikkei, the Shanghai composite and the Hang Seng are trading higher by 7 per cent, 2 per cent and 4.6 per cent respectively.
The market breadth of the Nifty 50 index is slightly biased towards upside as 29 out of the 50 stocks in the index are in the green. Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty IT index is the top gainer, up by 4.6 per cent whereas the Nifty realty index is the worst performer, down by 3 per cent. Despite the bullish inclination by the market, the volatility has shot up today by a little over 12 per cent as indicated by India VIX – the volatility index. The index is at 81 levels.
The March futures contract of the Nifty index opened significantly higher today, at 7,879 versus Monday’s close of 7,581. Post the open, the contract rallied and registered an intraday high of 7,976 but declined sharply to the intraday low at 7,526. Since then, it has been recovering and is currently trading at 7,750. Since the band between 7,832 and 7,850 is a resistance band, the contract should decisively breakout of that level to establish a sustainable rally. So, traders can buy the contract with stop-loss at 7,775 if it moves above 7,850.
Strategy: Buy with stop-loss at 7,775 if the contract moves above 7,850
Supports: 7,700 and 7,600
Resistances: 7,850 and 7,975
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
Samsung’s second folding phone is a bit of a novelty but also surprisingly fun to use though perhaps not ...
Burnt their fingers bottom-fishing stocks shunned by institutional investors
These funds strike a good balance between equity and debt allocation, and have delivered good returns over ...
Stock markets across the world have fallen like ninepins in the past month, amid fears of an economic slowdown ...
Government targets 10 per cent ethanol blending by 2022. But this year it is set to drop to 4 per cent from ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...