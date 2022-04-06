Nifty Call: Consider fresh short positions at 17,880

The Indian benchmark indices — the Nifty50 and the Sensex — began Wednesday’s session with a gap-down open following the bearish cues from the Asian market.

Nifty50 at 17,830 is down 0.7 per cent and Sensex at 59,690 is down 0.8 per cent so far today. The major Asian indices like Nikkei 225, ASX 200, Hang Seng and KOPSI are down in the range of 0.6 to 1.5 per cent.

The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is showing a negative bias as the advance/decline ratio is at 23/27. But contrary to Nifty50, Midcap 50 and Smallcap 50 have gained by 0.4 per cent each. Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty Media is the best performer, up by 1 per cent whereas the Nifty IT is the worst performer, down by 1.4 per cent.

Futures: The April futures of the Nifty 50 index opened Wednesday’s session lower at 17,897 versus Tuesday’s close of 18,017. It then declined and marked an intraday low of 17,837 and is currently hovering around 17,880. The contract is thus trading below 17,925 and that denotes a bearish bias. Further drop is highly likely.

The nearest supports from the current level are at 17,800 and 17,670. Subsequent support is at 17,600. On the other hand, if the contract rallies past 17,925 it can retest the key 18,000 level. Nevertheless, a rally beyond that level may not happen today.

Traders can consider fresh short positions at current level of 17,880 and add more shorts when it rallies to 17,925. Place stop-loss at 18,025. On the downside, when the contract touches 17,670, revise the stop-loss to 17,820. Exit the shorts fully at 17,600 as there could be a corrective rally after falling to 17,600.

Supports: 17,800 and 17,670

Resistances: 17,925 and 18,000