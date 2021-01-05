Nifty call: Desist from trading in the session

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Nifty 50 January futures (14,144) The Nifty 50 and the Sensex started the session on a negative note, opening with a gap-down amid mixed Asian markets. The Nikkei 225 has fallen 0.37 per cent to 27,158, while the Hang Seng index has climbed 0.67 per cent to 27,657 levels in today's session.
After an initial decline, the domestic benchmark indices - the Sensex and the Nifty 50 - began to trend upwards and have recovered from their intra-day lows. Both the indices are currently trading flat. The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is biased towards declines. Amid a flat market, there has been an increase in volatility as the India VIX has jumped 2.5 per cent to 20.5 levels. The Nifty mid and small-cap indices are also trading flat in positive territory. The sectoral indices are mixed; the top gainers are te Nifty IT and Nifty private bank sectors, that have gained 1.6 per cent and 0.48 per cent respectively. Selling interest is seen in the Nifty metal and PSU Bank indices that have tumbled 1.8 per cent and 0.97 per cent correspondingly.
The Nifty 50 January month contract commenced the session with a gap-down open at 14,110. After marking an intra-day low at 14,077, the contract recovered and marked an intra-day high at 14,183 levels. In the afternoon session, the contract is range-bound between 14,110 and 14,160. Traders should tread with caution. Key resistances above 14,160 are at 14,180 and 14,200 levels. Supports below 14,110 are placed at 14,080 and 14,050 levels.
Strategy: The contract is range-bound. Desist from trading for the session.
Supports: 14,100 and 14,080
Resistances: 14,160 and 14,180
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Free medical services offered spice up the scheme
₹1416 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1402138514281440 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff ...
The stock of NMDC gained 5 per cent on Monday, accompanied by above average volume, breaking above a key ...
In its efforts to spur economic growth following the Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI announced a sharp 75-basis ...
Zakir Hussain was called the ‘Krishna of Kaliyug’, Vilayat Khan was a good mimic, Ravi Shankar had a stock of ...
In the absence of real-world connection, my social life belongs increasingly to my phone
Marina Wheeler’s ‘The Lost Homestead’ is a valuable addition to volumes on the Partition but is also coloured ...
The pandemic has brought the curtain down on many businesses. The uncertainty over the future of a ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...