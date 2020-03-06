Nifty call: Go long above 10,950

A change of heart for the Vitara Brezza, and some extra bits too
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
Nifty 50 March futures (10,905)
Both the Sensex and the Nifty began the session with a large gap-down open, taking cues from the bearish global markets. The US indices had plummeted about 3.4 per cent in the last session. Asian markets followed the US stocks and tumbled. The Nikkei 225 slumped 2.7 per cent to 20,749 and the Hang Seng index declined 2.2 per cent to 26,157 levels in today's session.
Although the Sensex and the Nifty have recovered marginally from their intra-day lows, they continue to trade in the red, declining about 2.7 per cent each. The market breadth of the Nifty is biased towards declines. Conversely, the India VIX has jumped 11 per cent to 25.8 levels. The Nifty mid and small-cap indices have slumped more than 3 per cent each. All the sectroral indices are trading in negative territory. The Nifty PUS Bank is the top loser, which has slumped 4.9 per cent.
The Nifty March month contract commenced the session with a large gap-down open at 10,906. After an initial decline, the contract recorded an intra-day low at 10,830 and started to trend upwards. The contract has marked an intra-day high at 10,949. Key resistance at 10,950 is limiting the upside. Traders with a contrarian view can take long positions on a strong rally above 10,950 levels, with a fixed stop-loss. In that case, the contract can trend upwards to 11,000 and then to 11,050 levels. Key immediate supports are at 10,870 and 10,840.
Strategy: Go long above 10,950
Supports: 10,870 and 10,840
Resistances: 10,950 and 11,000
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
Originally set to be introduced at the Geneva Motor Show, Porsche has, since the former’s cancellation, ...
India chief Rajeev Chaba says the Chinese-owned British brand is going flat out
German ancillary supplier cuts turnover projections in China following coronavirus outbreak
Customers should quickly rope in alternative accounts; for investors, wait-and-watch may work best
Nippon MF has marked down its investments in the bonds
From June to December, while FPIs sought to exit the stock, retail investors lapped them up in the hope of ...
A rejig and systematic investments should help this double-income single-kid couple meet their financial ...
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...