Nifty Call: Go long above 12,725 levels with a fixed stop-loss

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
Nifty 50 November Futures (12,711)
After a gap-down, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 recovered from their initial loss and entered the positive territory. After that, both the indices began to move sideways with a negative bias. Asian markets are marginally trading in the negative region, the Nikkei 225 is down by 0.5 per cent to 25,385, and Hang Seng index has slipped 0.45 per cent to 26,052 in today's session. Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 are trading almost flat. The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is slightly biased towards advances. The Nifty mid and small-cap indices have climbed 0.5 per cent and 0.7 per cent respectively. On the other hand, the India VIX has declined 2.2 per cent to 20.1 levels. Selling interest is seen in the Nifty media and Nifty Bank that have fallen 1.6 per cent and 0.45 per cent respectively. The Nifty pharma is the top gainer that has climbed 0.66 per cent.
Following a gap-down open at 12,625 the contract declined and marked an intraday low at 12,612. However, the contract began to recover from the intraday low and recover the initial loss. It now tests resistance at 12,725 and a decisive rally above this level can take the contract higher to 12,750 and then to 12,775 levels. On the downside, a fall below the immediate support level of 12,660 can drag the contract down to 12,640 and then to 12,620. Next supports are at 12,600 and 12,570. Traders with a near-term view can go long on a strong rally above 12,725 with a stop-loss at 12,715.
Strategy: Go long above 12,725 levels with a fixed stop-loss.
Supports: 12,670 and 12,640
Resistances: 12,725 and 12,750
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Pay heed to a few key details before you use your credit card to pay in instalments
As Covid situation eases further, there’s a surge of confidence in the hospitality industry, says CMD Ramesh ...
I am a regular reader of BusinessLine. I would like to know: I) If a son-in-law gives a two-bedroom flat to ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Dynamics (BDL) at current levels.
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...