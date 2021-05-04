Nifty call: Go long above 14,750 with stop-loss at 14,670

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
BL Research Bureau
Nifty 50 May Futures (14,730)
Taking positive cues from the Asian markets, the Indian benchmark equity indices opened higher than yesterday’s close. Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex went up post opening and are now trading with a gain of about 0.3 per cent each. Among the major indices in Asia, the ASX 200 has gained nearly 0.6 per cent and the Hang Seng is up by 0.8 per cent so far.
The market breadth of the Nifty 50 index is showing a positive bias as the advance-decline ratio stands at 36-14 and the volatility has gone down, which is synonymous with an uptrend. India VIX – the volatility index – has dropped by nearly 6 per cent to 22.36.
Following the benchmark indices, the mid- and small-cap indices have gained between 1 and 1.9 per cent. Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty PSU bank index is the top gainer, up by 5.4 per cent, followed by the Nifty media index, up by 2.1 per cent. At the other end, the Nifty pharma is the top loser, down by 0.6 per cent and the Nifty IT is down by 0.1 per cent.
Futures: Like the underlying Nifty 50 index, the May futures contract began the session higher at 14,708 versus yesterday close of 14,685. But it saw a decline in the first hour of trade wherein it marked a low of 14,625. However, the contract started to recover swiftly and rallied past the open and is now trading around 14,730, up by 0.3 per cent. The contract is consolidating around this level as 14,750 is a resistance.
Hence, even though the trend is bullish, traders can wait and initiate fresh longs if 14,750 is clearly breached. Stop-loss can be maintained at 14,670. Above 14,750, the contract might touch 14,800 and it could even rally to 14,865.
Strategy: Go long above 14,750 with stop-loss at 14,670
Supports: 14,670 and 14,640
Resistances: 14,750 and 14,800
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Will masks be the norm even after the pandemic ends?
An out-of-the-box tutor for green jobs
The International Energy Agency defines a device/system energy efficient if it delivers more services for the ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
In a year impacted by lockdowns, the company maintained occupancy over 90 per cent
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Chaitanya Tamhane does a tough balancing act in ‘The Disciple’ — allowing the audience to form its own ...
On his 100th birth anniversary, a diehard fan and translator of Satyajit Ray’s stories recalls the man and his ...
My sister in Connecticut has two grands. For the purpose of this column, I shall call them D1 and D2. I’m not ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...