Nifty Call: Go long at current level, buy more when price drops to 17,920

The Asian equity markets have begun the week on a positive note. Nikkei 225 (27,7380), ASX 200 (7,514), Hang Seng (22,473) and KOSPI (2,756) are up in the range of 0.3 to 2 per cent. Similarly, the Indian benchmark indices — Nifty 50 (17,980) and Sensex (60,385) — opened with a gap-up and are now up by around 1.8 per cent each for the day.

The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is giving a bullish indication as the advance/decline ratio stands at 41-9. Like the benchmarks, the mid-cap and small-cap indices are up in the range of 0.5-1 per cent so far. Except for the Nifty Realty (down by 0.2 per cent), all other sectoral indices are in the green.

The Nifty Financial Services and Private bank index are the top gainers, up by 4.1 and 2.6 per cent, respectively. But this is largely due to a strong rally in the HDFC twins following the news that HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank will be merged. While HDFC Ltd surged nearly 11 per cent, HDFC Bank is now up by a little over 9 per cent.

Futures: The April futures of the Nifty 50 index opened today’s session with a gap-up at 17,810 versus Friday’s close of 17,713. Since the opening of the session, it has been rallying. After hitting an intraday high of 18,112 it is currently hovering around 18,020.

The price action is bullish, and the contract has surpassed the crucial level of 18,000. Although the underlying Nifty 50 (17,980) is yet to cross 18,000 it is highly likely that it could rally beyond 18,000. Thus, the futures can rally back to 18,112 and even extend the upswing to 18,200. Thus, traders can consider going long.

But there is a chance that the contract could slip to 17,920 before rallying past the intraday high. So, one should plan the trade accordingly. That is, go long at the current level and buy more when the price drops to 17,920. Stop-loss can be at 17,800. When it rallies past today’s high i.e, 18,112 tighten the stop-loss to 17,980. Liquidate longs at 18,200.

Supports: 18,000 and 17,920.

Resistances: 18,110 and 18,200.