Nifty call: Go long if contract breaks out of 11,555

Samsung Tab S7 Plus: The next level Android tablet
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
Nifty 50 September Futures (11,535)
The equity benchmark indices in India today are ruling flat-- Nifty 50 and Sensex are now trading near yesterday’s closing levels. The equity markets across Asian looks mixed, failing to give a definite direction. While the early riser S&P ASX 200 ended the session with a gain of about a per cent, the Nikkei 225 wrapped up the session on a flat note. But the Hang Seng index is down by 0.3 per cent so far.
Though the Nifty 50 index is flat, the market breadth hints at a bearish bias as the advance-decline ratio stands at 22-28. The mid-cap index is flat whereas the small-cap index is trading with a bearish bias as it is down by quarter per cent. Sectoral indices look mixed where the top gainer is the Nifty auto index, up by 1.6 per cent and the Nifty media index is the top loser, down by 1.5 per cent. There is not much change in volatility today as there has been not clear intraday trend till now. India VIX is now at 20.53.
The September futures contract of the Nifty 50 index opened the session marginally lower at 11,518 compared to Tuesday’s close of 11,527. But after marking a low of 11,511, the contract rallied and marked its day high at 11,555. It has moderated from that level and is now trading at around 11,535. Looking at the intraday price action, it has largely been moving sideways 11,520 and 11,550.
Given that, even though the overall trend is bullish, traders can wait for now and initiate fresh long positions with stop-loss at 11,500 if price breaks out of 11,555. While 11,580 can be a hurdle, a breach of 11,555 can build good positive momentum and the contract is highly likely to cross over 11,580. Subsequent resistance can be spotted at 11,630 and 11,675. On the downside, the supports from the current level are at 11,500 and 11,475.
Strategy: Go long if the contract breaks out of 11,555
Supports: 11,500 and 11,475
Resistances: 11,580 and 11,630
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
Understanding interest rate cycles and importance of asset allocation should help
Strong brand and quality land bank should hold it in good stead when demand recovers
Centre’s impetus to infra spends, increasing demand for high-grade ore, and company’s plans to hike capacity ...
The stock of Phillips Carbon Black has gained 5 per cent with above average volume witnessing buying interest ...
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...