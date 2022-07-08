Nifty Call: Go long now and accumulate at 16,170

Sensex and Nifty 50 have risen past their key near-term resistance levels of 54,000 and 16,100 respectively. This is bullish for the Indian benchmark indices going forward. Sensex can rise 55,000 while it sustains above 54,000. Nifty can test 16,250 and even 16,400 as long as it trades above 16,100. Sensex is at 54,454, up 0.51 per cent and Nifty is at 16,207, up 0.46 per cent.

In Asia, all the major indices are trading in green. Nikkei 225 (26,639), Shanghai Composite (3,370), Hang Seng (21,658) and Kospi (2,355) are all up in the range of 0.1 to 0.9 per cent today.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (31,384) surged over a per cent yesterday. It can rise further towards 31,800 and 32,000 in the coming days. Thereafter a fresh fall is possible.

Futures: The Nifty 50 July (16,205) Futures is up 0.40 per cent. Supports are at 16,150 and 16,050. As long as it trades above 16,150, the outlook is bullish. The contract can rise to 16,400-16,420 from here.

Traders can go long now. Accumulate longs on dips at 16,170. Keep the stop-loss at 16,120. Trail the stop-loss up to 16,260 as soon as the contract moves up to 16,310. Move the stop-loss further up to 16,330 as soon as the contract touches 16,360 on the upside. Book profits at 16,380.

The contract will come under pressure to negate the bullish view only on a fall below 16,050. In that case, a fall to 15,800 and 15,500 can be seen. But that looks less likely immediately.

Supports: 16,150 and 16,050.

Resistances: 16,400 and 16,500.