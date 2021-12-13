Nifty call: Go long now and accumulate at 17,590

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Nifty 50 December Futures (17,630)
The Indian benchmark indices have begun the week on a positive note. Both the Sensex and Nifty 50 are trading in the green. Sensex is at 59,067, up 0.48 per cent and Nifty 50 is up 0.5 per cent and is trading at 17,599. The near-term outlook is bullish. The recovery rally that has been in place over the last two weeks is likely to sustain this week as well. Support for the Nifty is in the 17,500-17,450 region and for the Sensex it is at 58,500. As long as the indices hold above their respective supports, there is a strong likelihood of seeing a rise to 17,750-17,800 on the Nifty and 60,000 on the Sensex. Thereafter the price action will need a close watch to see as the chances of a reversal cannot be ruled out.
All the Asian major indices are trading in green today. Nikkei 225 (28,674), Shanghai Composite (3,693), Hang Seng (24,208) and Kospi (3,020) are all up in the range of 0.35-0.90 per cent.
Futures: The Nifty 50 (17,638) is up 0.4 per cent. Immediate support for it is at 17,580. As long as the contract sustains above this support, the outlook will remain bullish. A rise to 17,800-17,825 can be seen in the next few days. Traders can go long now and accumulate on dips at 17,590. Keep the stop-loss at 17,540. Move the stop-loss up to 17,645 as soon as the contract moves up to 17,690. Move the stop-loss further up to 17,680 when the contract touches 17,730. Book profits at 17,770.
The contract will come under pressure for a steeper fall if it breaks below 17,580. Such a break can drag the Nifty 50 December Futures contract down to 17,500 and even lower in the coming sessions and then a fresh bounce can be seen.
Strategy: Go long now and accumulate at 17,590. Keep the stop-loss at 17,540 and revise it higher to 17,645 as soon as the contract rises to 17,690. Move the stop-loss further up to 17,680 when the contract touches 17,730. Book profits at 17,770.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...