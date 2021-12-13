Nifty call: Go long now and accumulate at 17,590

Nifty 50 December Futures (17,630)

The Indian benchmark indices have begun the week on a positive note. Both the Sensex and Nifty 50 are trading in the green. Sensex is at 59,067, up 0.48 per cent and Nifty 50 is up 0.5 per cent and is trading at 17,599. The near-term outlook is bullish. The recovery rally that has been in place over the last two weeks is likely to sustain this week as well. Support for the Nifty is in the 17,500-17,450 region and for the Sensex it is at 58,500. As long as the indices hold above their respective supports, there is a strong likelihood of seeing a rise to 17,750-17,800 on the Nifty and 60,000 on the Sensex. Thereafter the price action will need a close watch to see as the chances of a reversal cannot be ruled out.

All the Asian major indices are trading in green today. Nikkei 225 (28,674), Shanghai Composite (3,693), Hang Seng (24,208) and Kospi (3,020) are all up in the range of 0.35-0.90 per cent.

Futures: The Nifty 50 (17,638) is up 0.4 per cent. Immediate support for it is at 17,580. As long as the contract sustains above this support, the outlook will remain bullish. A rise to 17,800-17,825 can be seen in the next few days. Traders can go long now and accumulate on dips at 17,590. Keep the stop-loss at 17,540. Move the stop-loss up to 17,645 as soon as the contract moves up to 17,690. Move the stop-loss further up to 17,680 when the contract touches 17,730. Book profits at 17,770.

The contract will come under pressure for a steeper fall if it breaks below 17,580. Such a break can drag the Nifty 50 December Futures contract down to 17,500 and even lower in the coming sessions and then a fresh bounce can be seen.

Strategy: Go long now and accumulate at 17,590. Keep the stop-loss at 17,540 and revise it higher to 17,645 as soon as the contract rises to 17,690. Move the stop-loss further up to 17,680 when the contract touches 17,730. Book profits at 17,770.