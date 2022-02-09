Nifty Call: Go long now, at around 17,400

The US market closed with gains on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (35,463) appreciated by about 1 per cent whereas the broader index S&P 500 (4,522) gained 0.8 per cent. Following this, the Asian markets, too, are exhibiting bullish bias since morning and the early risers ASX 200 (7,268) and Nikkei 225 (27,587) are up by 1.1 per cent each. Similarly, Hang Seng (24,884) has rallied by 2.2 per cent and KOSPI (2,771) by nearly 1 per cent.

Against this backdrop, the Indian equity benchmarks, too, opened positively. Both Nifty 50 (17,390) and Sensex (58,230) are up by 0.8 per cent each so far today. In line with the bullish inclination, the advance-decline ratio of the Nifty 50 stands at 46-4. Like the benchmark, Midcap 50 and Smallcap 50 are also up by 0.8 and 0.35 per cent, respectively. Moreover, except the Nifty PSU bank index (down by 0.7 per cent), all other sectoral indices are in the green. The Nifty Media is the leader, up by 1.6 per cent, followed by the Nifty Private bank, up by 1.3 per cent.

Futures: Following the underlying Nifty 50’s positive beginning, the February futures of the index opened with a gap-up at 17,351 versus yesterday’s close of 17,273. It then made a high 17,448 and is currently hovering around 17,400. The intraday price action since yesterday is hinting at a rally, possibly to 17,500. This level is a strong resistance. A breach of this level can lift the contract to 17,560. On the other hand, a fall below 17,330 would mean the contract had lost the upside momentum and could gradually decline to 17,290.

Given that the Asian markets are positive, and the buying appears broad-based today, traders can risk going long on Nifty futures. That is, buy at current level of 17,400 and on a dip to 17,330. aPlace the stop-loss at 17,275. Exit the longs at 17,500 as a rally beyond this lis less likely today.

Strategy: Go long now (at around 17,400) and, on a decline to 17,330, with a stop-loss at 17,275. Liquidate longs at 17,500

Supports: 17,330 and 17,290

Resistances: 17,500 and 17,560