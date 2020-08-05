Nifty call: Go long on a strong rally above 11,150 with a fixed stop-loss

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
Nifty 50 August Futures (11,133)
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 commenced the session with a gap-up open despite mixed cues from the Asian markets. The Nikkei 225 has fallen 0.3 per cent to 22,514 and Hang Seng index has climbed 0.4 per cent to 25,056 levels.
Following an initial rally the domestic benchmark indices started to witness selling interest at higher levels and briefly slipped into negative territory. But, the benchmark indices remain marginally positive. The market breadth of the Nifty 50 index is biased towards advances. The volatility index — India VIX — has declined 1 per cent to 23.5 levels.
Both the Nifty mid and small-cap indices have advanced 0.9 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively. The Nifty metal index is the top gainer that has gained 3.3 per cent backed by a strong rally in the stocks of Hinadalco (6 per cent) and Tata Steel (4.7 per cent). Selling interest is seen in the Nifty FMCG and Pharma indices, which have declined 0.23 per cent each.
The Nifty 50 August month contract started the session on a positive note, opening at 11,131. After an initial rally, the contract registered an intra-day high at 11,226. But experiencing selling interest at higher levels the contract started to decline. Key resistance at 11,150 is limiting the upside. An emphatic break above this level will reinforce the bullish momentum and take the contract northwards to 11,175 and then to 11,200.
Next key resistances are pegged at 11,225 and 11,250. On the downside, the key supports below 11,100 are placed at 11,070 and 11,050 levels.
Strategy: Go long on a strong rally above 11,150 with a fixed stop-loss
Supports: 11,100 and 11,070
Resistances: 11,150 and 11,175
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
Data from FY20 annual reports suggest that many banks carry provisions at about 20 to 30 per cent of the book ...
Investors can consider two-year cumulative FDs which offer 7 per cent return
₹1041 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1020100010551075 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight ...
The stock of Bharat Dynamics (BDL) jumped 6.8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Tuesday, ...
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...