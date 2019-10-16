Nifty Call: Go long on a strong rally above 11,490 levels

Number of unruly airline passengers worldwide in 2018
Nifty 50 October Futures (11,466)
The Sensex and the Nifty opened in the green, tracking positive global cues. The Dow Jones had gained 0.89 per cent to 27,024 levels and S&P 500 index surged 1 per cent to 2,995 levels in the previous session. The Nikkei 225 has advanced 1.18 per cent to 22,454 levels and Hang Seng index has climbed 0.3 per cent to 26,594 levels in today's session.
After a positive start, both the Sensex and the Nifty started to experience selling interest at higher levels and have turned volatile. The market breadth of the Nifty is biased towards advances. The India VIX index has declined 2 per cent to 16.5 levels. The Nifty mid-cap index is trading flat while the small-cap index has gained 0.6 per cent.
The Nifty October month futures contract started the session on a positive note at 11,458 levels. After marking an intra-day high at 11,484 the contract declined and recorded an intra-day low at 11,427 levels. But, the contract has bounced back from its intra-day low and hovers around 11,465 levels. It faces a key resistance ahead in the band between 11,485 and 11,490.
A strong break above this resistance band can take the contract higher to 11,525 and then to 11,550 levels. Traders with a near-term view should tread with caution and consider initiating long positions above 11,490 levels with a fixed stop-loss. On the other hand, a decisive fall below the immediate support at 11,440 can drag the contract down to 11,425 and then to 11,400 levels.
Strategy: Go long on a strong rally above 11,490 levels with a fixed stop-loss
Supports: 11,440 and 11,425
Resistances: 11,490 and 11,525
Gas-turbine engine: An engine incorporating as its chief element a turbine rotated by expanding gases. In its ...
Why don’t aircraft take a direct route to their destinations instead of criss-crossing the skies? The reasons ...
SBI’s application for initiation of insolvency proceedings in limbo
Though processing fee may appear small, it is nonetheless a tidy sum that cannot be ignored.
The company’s outlook looks good, thanks to new clients and acquisitions, and increase in product offerings
Our checks suggest that in many cases, buying motor insurance policies online are 40-45% cheaper
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...