Nifty Call: Go long on rally above 10,510 levels

Green race: Will the world of fashion make the cut?
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
Nifty 50 March Futures (10,488)
Taking weak cues from the Asian markets, the Sensex and the Nifty started the session in the negative territory and entered the positive territory. The Nikkei 225 has tumbled 2.2 per cent to 19,416 levels and the Hang Seng index has dropped almost 1 per cent to 25,149 in today's session.
Following initial volatility, the Sensex and the Nifty have began to trend upwards, have advanced 1 per cent and 0.8 per cent respectively. The market breadth of the Nifty index is biased towards advances. The fear gauge, India VIX, has gained 4 per cent to 32 levels. The Nifty mid and small-cap indices are trading mixed. The Nifty media index is the top gainer which has advanced 1.9 per cent followed by Nifty PVT Bank index which has rallied 1.2 per cent. Selling interest is seen in the Nifty realty index which is down by 1.5 per cent.
The Nifty March month contract started the session with a gap-down open at 10,382. After marking an intra-day low at 10,335 the contract began to trend upwards and breached the key resistance at 10,450. But the contract failed to surpass the next key resistance at 10,510. A strong break above this level can take the contract higher to 10,530 and then to 10,550 levels.
Subsequent resistances are at 10,575 and 10,600. On the other hand, key supports below 10,450 are at 10,425 and 10,400 levels. Traders can consider taking long positions above 10,510 with a fixed stop-loss.
Strategy: Go long on a strong rally above 10,510 levels with a fixed stop-loss
Supports: 10,450 and 10,425
Resistances: 10,510 and 10,530
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
It has turned 13 railway stations ‘energy neutral’
How two start-ups use the Internet of Things to provide smart solutions
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...
As it reduces price for home-buyers, sellers hope to sell more, clear inventories
Focus on exports and likely recovery in domestic sales put it in a sweet spot
Evaluate the co-payment clause, often buried among the terms & conditions, with care
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...