Nifty call: Go long on strong rally above 14,400 levels

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Nifty 50 January futures (14,396)
The Sensex and Nifty 50 began the session with a gap-up open, taking positive cues from the Asian markets but turned volatile thereafter. The Nikkei 225 has climbed 0.67 per cent 28,822.3 and the Hang Seng index has advanced 2.15 per cent to 30,080 in today's sessions.
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 slipped into negative territory and turned choppy, wavering between positive and negative zone. Both the indices are trading almost flat. However, the market breath of the Nifty 50 is biased towards advances. The India VIX has jumped 4.7 per cent to 23.47 per cent.
Witnessing selling interest the Nifty mid and small-cap indices have fallen 0.2 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively. The top sectoral gainers are Nifty pharma and Nifty Bank that have advanced 1.6 per cent and 1.05 per cent respectively. The Nifty IT sectoral index is the top loser that has slumped 0.6 per cent.
The January month futures contract of the Nifty 50 commenced the session with a gap-up open at 14,475. After recording an intraday high at 14,497, the contract began to decline and slipped below the key base level of 14,300 to mark an intraday low of 14,266. But, the contract had recovered from this low and is currently moving sideways in a narrow range. The key resistance at 14,400 is limiting the upside now.
Traders should tread with caution as long as the contract trades below 14,400 levels. A strong breach of the level can push the contract higher to 14,430 and then to 14,450. In that case, traders can initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss. On the other hand, a decline below the immediate support level of 14,340 can pull the contract down to 14,320 and 14,300 levels. Next key supports below 14,300 are placed at 14,270 and 14,250. Resistances above 14,450 are at 14,475 and 14,500 levels.
Strategy: The contract is range-bound. Go long on a strong rally above 14,400 levels
Supports: 14,340 and 14,320
Resistances: 14,400 and 14,430
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
Marie leaned back in the chair, holding the brandy to her chest, the rain tapping on the windowpanes. She ...
The rain in Wales falls mainly in the plains...Wait, that is Spain. Let’s start again.Women in deep red ...
The coffee beans were soaked in rum casks:Food can be imported, books sent across seas — as touching rituals ...
That weekend came the news that Champa’s elder daughter was engaged, the proof arriving in the form of Jaimini ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...