Nifty call: Go long with stop-loss at 14,360

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
As major Asian equity indices have been trading positive today, the benchmark indices in India opened with a gap-up. However, after rallying during the first hour of trade, both Nifty 50 and Sensex started to give up the gains and are now trading higher by only 0.15 and 0.2 per cent, respectively. At their intraday peak, both the indices were up by about 1 per cent each.
Since there was a huge sell-off yesterday and the market is struggling to recover toda, the bears seem to be possessing good strength. Although the breadth of the Nifty 50 index remains positive as 36 out of the 50 stocks in the index are in the green. Also, there is a drop in volatility which is a good sign. India VIX – the volatility index – has tumbled by nearly 8 per cent to 21.22.
Like the benchmarks, the mid- and small-cap indices too are up today, posting gains in the range of 0.5 and 0.7 per cent. Among the sectoral indices, except the Nifty IT (down by 3.8 per cent) and the Nifty pharma index (down by 0.6 per cent), all other indices are up today so far. The Nifty auto index is the top performer, up by 2 per cent followed by the Nifty financial services index, up by 1.8 per cent.
Futures: Following the gap-up open of the underlying Nifty 50 index, the futures contract began the session higher at 14,388 versus previous close of 14,343. It then rallied to register an intraday high of 14,473 before losing some of its gain. The contract is now trading around 14,380. While it is up for the day so far, the rally has been facing some pressure as it could not sustain above the critical level of 14,400. On the downside though 14,330 has been providing good support.
Considering the prevailing price action, bulls can regain control only if the contract moves back again 14,400. So, one can stay on the sideline for now and initiate fresh longs if the contract rallies past 14,400 and maintain a stop-loss at 14,360. If price goes above 14,400 again today, it will most likely retest the day’s high at 14,473 and could even touch 14,525.
Strategy: Go long with stop-loss at 14,360 if the contract breaks out of 14,400
Supports: 14,330 and 14,290
Resistances: 14,470 and 14,525
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
On Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, a chronicler recalls slices of an isolated year gone by and realises that ...
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
A domineering father, three resentful sons and a vile plan — director Dileesh Pothan, screenwriter Syam ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...