Nifty call: Go long with stop-loss at 14,830

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Nifty 50 May futures (14,875)
Even as the Asian markets send mixed signals, the Indian equity benchmarks opened with a gap-up. Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex have been gaining since the open and are now up by 1.1 and 1.2 per cent, respectively. Among the Asian indices, the Nikkei 225 posted a loss of 0.9 per cent, whereas the Hang Seng is up by 0.7 per cent.
The market breadth of the Nifty 50 index is showing a bullish inclination as the advances-declines ratio stands at 32-18. The mid- and small-cap stocks are in the green like the benchmarks; they have gained between 1 and 1.3 per cent. India VIX – the volatility index – has dropped by 4 per cent to 19.45, indicating that volatility has dropped since morning. Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty PSU Bank is up by 3.3 per cent and consequently, the Nifty Bank is up by about 3 per cent so far, thus making these two indices the top performers today so far. On the other hand, Nifty Pharma is the top loser, down by nearly 0.4 per cent, followed by the Nifty Metal index that has lost 0.2 per cent.
Futures: Following the underlying Nifty 50 index, the futures contract (May expiry) opened with a gap-up at 14,762 against Friday’s close of 14,714. After opening, the contract rallied and marked an intra-day high of 14,883 and is now trading around that level. The price action hints at good strength in the uptrend and the contract is likely to head further northwards.
Hence, traders can consider going long for intra-day, with stop-loss at 14,830. From the current levels, the contract is likely to go beyond the resistance at 14,900 and touch 14,950. Subsequently, it could rally towards 15,000. Notable supports can be seen at 14,830 and 14,800.
Strategy: Go long with stop-loss at 14,830
Supports: 14,830 and 14,800
Resistances: 14,950 and 15,000
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
Reduce aerospace imports; build synergy
A global alliance of top multinational companies hopes to fast-track funding in sustainable aviation fuel
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
The virus might have spared plant life, but India’s central government hasn’t
Karnataka’s best known tourist destination offers a melange of experiences across drama, faith, heritage, food ...
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...