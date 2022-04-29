Nifty Call: Go long with stop-loss at 17,260 if it breaks out of 17,370

Nifty 50 May Futures (17,340)

The Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, began today’s session on the front foot on the back of positive cues from the Asian markets. Currently, they are up by about 0.5 per cent compared to yesterday’s close. Major Asian indices such as ASX 200, Hang Seng and KOSPI are up in the range of 0.7 to 1.8 per cent.

The market breadth of Nifty 50 shows a bullish bias as the advance/decline ratio stands at 30-20. While the Midcap 50 is up by 0.15 per cent, the Smallcap 50 is down by 0.5 per cent so far. But most of the sectoral indices are in the green led by the Nifty Healthcare and Pharma, up by 0.6 and 0.5 per cent respectively. On the other hand, the Nifty Media is the biggest loser, down by 1.5 per cent.

Futures: The May futures of the Nifty 50 index opened today’s session higher at 17,307 versus yesterday’s close of 17,260. It initially rallied and marked an intraday high of 17,363 and hovered around 17,340. Even though today’s session saw a positive beginning and the contract is trading in the green, it should be noted that it has been held in 17,000–17,370 for nearly two weeks. As the Nifty futures is now close to the range top, it may not be a good idea to initiate fresh longs positions.

Therefore, one can stay on the sidelines for now and buy the contract if it decisively breaches 17,370. Place stop-loss at 17,260. Targets can be the nearest hurdles which are seen at 17,550 and 17,650. Traders can exit half of the total longs at 17,550 and the remaining at 17,650. Also, tighten the stop-loss to 17,475 when the contract rallies past 17,550.

Strategy: Go long with stop-loss at 17,260 only if the contract decisively breaks out of 17,370. Book half of the longs at 17,550 and the leftover at 17,650. Revise stop-loss to 17,475 when the contract moves above 17,550.

Supports: 17,250 and 17,150

Resistances: 17,550 and 17,650