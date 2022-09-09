Nifty Call: Go long with stop-loss at 17,700

Domestic benchmarks on Friday opened the trading session on a strong note following positive cues from the Asian market. At the time of filing this report, Nifty at 17,840 and the Sensex at 59,800 gained 0.2 per cent each. Among the major Asian indices, Nikkei 225, ASX 200, Hang Seng and KOSPI are up in the range of 0.3–2.7 per cent.

The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is showing a bullish bias as the advance/decline ratio stands at 30/20. Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty PSU Bank is the top gainer, up by 0.8 per cent, while the Nifty Media is the top loser, down by 1.6 per cent.

Futures

The September futures of the Nifty 50 index opened today’s session with a considerable gap-up at 17,927 versus yesterday’s close of 17,824. As a result, it has moved out of the 17,500–17,800 range.

Even as the contract has moderated to the current level of 17,860, the contract is likely to regain the positive momentum and rally to 18,000. We do not expect the contract to decline below 17,800, which is now a strong support.

Against this backdrop, one can consider initiating fresh long positions at the current level of 17,860 and add more longs when price dips to 17,800. Place stop-loss at 17,700. Exit the longs when Nifty futures touches 18,000.

Strategy

Supports: 17,800 and 17,700

Resistances: 18,000 and 18,085