Nifty call: Go long with stop-loss at 17,990

Nifty 50 September Futures (18,085)

Taking positive cues from the Asian peers, the Indian benchmark indices opened today’s session in the green. The Nifty 50 and the Sensex are now up by 0.6 per cent each so far today. Among the Asian majors, the Nikkei 225, ASX 200, KOSPI and Hang Seng are up ranging between 0.3 – 2.9 per cent.

The market breadth of the Nifty 50 index is bullish as the advance-decline ratio stands at 40–10. Like the benchmark indices, all the mid- and small-cap indices are in the green. Almost all the sectoral indices are up led by the Nifty Consumer durables, up by 1.1 per cent followed by the Nifty Financial services, up by 0.7 per cent.

Futures: The September futures of the Nifty 50 index opened today’s session with a gap-up at 18,045 versus yesterday’s close of 17,964. It then rallied to the current level of 18,085. Given the prevailing price action, the contract is likely to gain further.

From the current level, the Nifty futures is likely to cross over the nearest hurdle of 18,100 and touch 18,200 today. On the downside, 18,035 and 18,000 can provide solid support for the contract.

Considering these factors, traders can buy Nifty futures now at around 18,085. Add more longs if the price softens to 18,035. Place stop-loss 17,990. Exit the longs at 18,200.

Supports: 18,035 and 18,000

Resistances: 18,100 and 18,200