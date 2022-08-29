Nifty call: Go short at the current level of 17,365

Nifty 50 September Futures (17,365)

The Indian benchmark indices began the week with a considerable gap-down opening and though recovered, both Nifty 50 and Sensex are trading in the negative territory. The Nifty 50 at 17,310 and the Sensex at 58,000 are down by about 1.4 per cent for the day. Other Asian major indices too are in the red, indicating that the equities are facing a sell-off. Among the Asian indices, Nikkei 225, ASX 200, Hang Seng and KOPSI are down in the range of 0.7 – 2.7 per cent.

The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is bearish as the advance-decline ratio stands at 8-42. Like the benchmark indices, the mid- and the small-cap indices are down as well – Midcap 50 and Smallcap 50 have lost 1.2 and 1.7 per cent, respectively.

Likewise, barring the Nifty FMCG (up by one-third of a per cent), all other sectoral indices are down. The Nifty IT and the Nifty PSU index are the top losers, down by 3.6 and 2.4 per cent, respectively.

Futures: The September futures of the Nifty 50 index opened today’s session with a considerable gap-down at 17,290 versus last week’s close of 17,654. However, the contract recovered and is currently hovering around 17,380.

Nevertheless, the inclination is bearish and if the contract moves up, a rally beyond 17,500 – a strong barrier – is less likely. Also, there is a minor hurdle at 17,460. Therefore, the contract is likely to resume the fall at the current level or anywhere between 17,460 and 17,500.

Recommendation: Trades can go short at the current level of 17,365. Add more shorts if Nifty futures move up to 17,460 and to 17,500. Place initial stop-loss at 17,580.

When the contract falls below 17,250, revise the stop-loss down to 17,400. Tighten it further to 17,225 when the price drops below 17,125. Exit the shorts at 17,000.

Supports: 17,250 and 17,000

Resistances: 17,460 and 17,500