Nifty call: Go short for now

Nifty 50 August futures (17,545)

The Indian benchmark indices have moved up from the day’s low. Both the Sensex and Nifty 50 have recovered their intra-day losses and are trading marginally higher. The Sensex (58,887) has gained 0.2 per cent, and Nifty (17,535) 0.25 per cent.

The Nifty has come off its high of 17,587. Intraday resistance is seen at 17,600. The contract has to breach 17,600 for the downside pressure to get eased. As long as it trades below 17,600, the bias will remain negative to fall towards 17,400, and even lower in the coming days.

Global indices

In Asia, barring the Shanghai Composite (3,283, up 0.18 per cent), the other major indices are trading in the red. The Nikkei 225 (28,439), Hang Seng (19,560) and Kospi (2,439) are down in the range of 0.5-1.2 per cent.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (33,063) tumbled 1.9 per cent yesterday. The fall to 33,000 mentioned yesterday has happened much quicker than expected. The Dow has room to see a further fall to 32,500 and even lower in the coming days.

Nifty futures

The Nifty 50 August futures (17,545) made a high of 17,598 and has come off sharply from there. The bias is bearish as long as the contract trades below 17,600. There is a good chance that it will break below 17,400 and fall to 17,200 in the coming sessions.

Traders can go short at current levels. Keep stop-loss at 17,615. Trail the stop-loss down to 17,510 as soon as the contract moves down to 17,440. Move the stop-loss further to 17,420 as soon as the contract falls to 17,360. Book profits at 17,260.

The contract has to rise past 17,600 to negate the above mentioned fall. In that case, a rise to 17,700 is possible.

Trading Strategy: Go short for now. Keep stop-loss at 17,615 for the target of 17,260. Trail the stop-loss down to 17,510 as soon as the contract moves down to 17,440. Move the stop-loss down further to 17,420 as soon as the contract falls to 17,360.

Supports: 17,400, 17,200

Resistances: 17,600, 17,700