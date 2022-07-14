Nifty Call: Go short now and at 16,060

Nifty 50 July futures (16,025)

The Sensex and Nifty 50 have bounced back from Wednesday’s sharp fall. However, it remains to be seen if it extends gains on a strong follow-through rise.

Nifty is trading at 16,028, up 0.38 per cent, and Sensex at 53,705, up 0.35 per cent. Nifty will have to breach 16,150 and Sensex 54,000 in order to cut the risk of a fall-back. A fall below 16,000 will bring the Nifty under pressure again and l drag it to 15,900-15,800. The region between 15,850 and 15,800 is a crucial support -- a break below that level will turn the outlook bearish.

Global indices

In Asia, the major indices are trading in the green. The Nikkei 225 (26,691), Shanghai Composite (3,294), Hang Seng (20,848) and Kospi (2,336) are all up in the range of 0.25-0.8 per cent today.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (30,772) fell 0.67 per cent. It has an important support at 30,500-30,300. A break below that will be bearish to see 30,000 and even 29,500 in the coming days.

Nifty 50 futures

The Nifty 50 July (16,025) futures contract is up 0.28 per cent. Resistances are at 16,070 and 16,140. A strong rise past 16,140 is necessary to ease the downside pressure. The bias on the chart is negative. We can expect the Nifty 50 contract to remain below 16,070 and fall to 15,920-15,900 and even 15,880 in the coming sessions.

Traders can go short at current levels and accumulate shorts on a rise at 16,060. Keep the stop-loss at 16,120. Trail the stop-loss down to 15,985 as soon as the contract falls to 15,960. Move the stop-loss further down to 15,945 when the contract touches 15,925 on the downside. Book profits at 15,910

The bearish outlook will get negated if the Nifty 50 contract breaks above 16,140 decisively. In that case a rise to 16,250 is possible.

Trading strategy: Go short now and at 16,060. Keep the stop-loss at 16,120 for the target of 15,910. Trail the stop-loss down to 15,985 as soon as the contract falls to 15,960. Move the stop-loss further down to 15,945 when the contract touches 15,925 on the downside.

Supports: 16,000 and 15,900

Resistances: 16,070 and 16,140