Nifty call: Go short now and at 16,780

Nifty 50 March Futures (16,722)

The Indian benchmark indices have recovered well after having tumbled on Thursday. However, it is important to see whether the bounce can sustain or not. Our bias is still inclined towards bearishness, so we expect the current bounce to be short-lived. As such, we will be looking for a reversal again in the coming days.

Sensex and Nifty 50 are up about 2.9 per cent each. Sensex is at 56,085, and Nifty is at 16,720. Key resistances are at 16,800 and 16,930 on the Nifty. For Sensex, the resistance is at 56,500-57,000. We expect these resistances to cap the upside and drag the indices lower.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (33,223, up 0.28 per cent) had risen back well from its low of 32,272 on Thursday. Broadly the index can continue to trade below 34,000 for some time now.

Among the Asian indices, barring the Hang Seng (22,845) down 0.24 per cent other major indices are trading in green. Nikkei 225 (26,451), Shanghai Composite (3,458) and Kospi (2,680) are all up in the range of 0.8 to 1.9 per cent.

Futures: The Nifty 50 March Futures (16,722) is up 2.9 per cent today. However, a key resistance is ahead in the 16,800-16,820 region. Above this, 16,860 is the next important resistance. We can expect the resistance at 16,820 itself to hold well. A reversal from around 16,800-16,820 will see the contract tumbling towards 16,400-16,200 again.

Positional short trades can be considered at the moment. Traders can go short now and accumulate shorts at 16,780. So, the average entry-level will be at 16,751. Stop-loss be kept at 16,920. Trail the stop-loss down to 16,680 as soon as the contract falls to 16,590. Move the stop-loss further down to 16,520 as soon as the contract touches 16,410. Book profits at 16,330.

The contract will have to rise past 16,860 decisively to revisit 17,000 levels and ease the downside pressure. But that looks less likely.

Trading Strategy:

1 Go short now and at 16,780. Keep the stop-loss at 16,960 for the target of 16,330.

2 Trail the stop-loss down to 16,680 as soon as the contract falls to 16,590.

3 Move the stop-loss further down to 16,520 when the contract touches 16,410.

Supports: 16,600 and 17,400

Resistances: 16,820 and 16,860