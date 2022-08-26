Nifty call: Go short now and at 17,740

Nifty 50 September futures (17,702)

The Indian benchmark indices are trading higher, taking cues from the rise in global equities. Sensex and Nifty 50 are up about 0.6 per cent each. Sensex is at 59,118 and Nifty at 17,626. But whether the bounce sustains remains a big question.

On Thursday, the benchmark indices witnessed a sharp fall in the final hour of trading. So, traders will have to tread with caution. We prefer to remain on the sell side of the market, rather thanon the buy side.

Nifty has strong resistance around 17,730, which held very well on Thursday. We expect that resistance to cap the upside, while the index could fall in the coming days. A break below support at 17,450 can drag the Nifty down to 17,200-17,160.

Global indices

All the major Asian indices are trading in the green. The Nikkei 225 (28,665), Shanghai Composite (3,249), Hang Seng (20,108) and Kospi (2,484) are up in the range of 0.1 to 0.7 per cent.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (32,291.78) was up 0.98 per cent yesterday. It has an important resistance just ahead of current levels at 33,300. The Dow has to rise past 33,300 to see an extended rise to 33,500. Else, a fall-back to 32,500 cannot be ruled out.

Nifty futures

The Nifty 50 September futures (17,702) has strong resistances at 17,750 and 17,820. A break below support at 17,670 can trigger a fall to 17,500.

Traders can go short at current levels and accumulate at 17,740. Keep the stop-loss at 17,830. Trail the stop-loss down to 17,690 as soon as the contract falls to 17,630. Move the stop-loss further down to 17,610 as soon as the contract touches 17,590 on the downside. Book profits at 17,560.

The contract has to rise past 17,820 in order to negate the fall and turn the outlook bullish. But that looks less likely.

Trading Strategy: Go short now and at 17,740. Keep the stop-loss at 17,830 for the target of 17,560. Trail the stop-loss down to 17,690 as soon as the contract falls to 17,630. Move the stop-loss further down to 17,610 as soon as the contract touches 17,590 on the downside.

Supports: 17,670, 17,500

Resistances: 17,750, 17,820.