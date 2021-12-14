Nifty Call: Go short now and on rallies at 17,350

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Nifty 50 December futures (17,298)
The Indian benchmark indices are under pressure. The sharp pull-back from Monday’s high seems to be gaining strength. Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 have declined sharply, breaking below the key support levels of 58,500 and 17,450 respectively. As such the bullish view that we had mentioned yesterday on the indices have been invalidated. Both the Sensex and Nifty are down 0.70 per cent. The Sensex is trading at 57,883 and Nifty at 17,250. The outlook is negative. The chances of a fall to 57,500-57,000 on the Sensex and 17,000 on the Nifty are high in the coming sessions.
In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (35,650.95, down 0.89 per cent) failed to break above 36,000 and declined sharply yesterday. The key support is at 35,500, which will have to hold to keep alive the chances of seeing a rise above 36,000 from here. A break below 35,500 will be bearish, to see 35,000 and 34,500 levels again on the downside.
All the major Asian indices are trading in the red. The Nikkei 225 (28,402.63), Shanghai composite (3,667.7), Hang Seng (23,659.49) and Kospi (2,987.3) are all down in the range of 0.35-1.2 per cent.
Futures: The Nifty 50 (17,298) December futures contract has declined below the key support level of 17,400. The outlook is bearish. A fall to 17,000-16,950 is possible in the coming sessions. A break below 17,200 can trigger this fall. Traders can go short at current levels. Accumulate shorts on rallies at 17,350. Keep the stop-loss at 17,430. Revise the stop-loss lower to 17,320 as soon as the contract moves down to 17,220. Move the stop-loss further down to 17,230 as soon as the contract falls to 17,180. Book profits at 17,120.
The contract will have to rise past 17,400 to ease the downside pressure and bring back the bullish sentiment.
Strategy: Go short now and on rallies at 17,350. Place the stop-loss at 17,430 and book profits at 17,120. Revise the stop-loss lower to 17,320 as soon as the contract moves down to 17,220. Move the stop-loss further down to 17,230 as soon as the contract falls to 17,180.
