Nifty Call: Go short on a break below 15,700 with stop-loss at 15,820 for the target of 15,510

The Indian benchmark indices are trading lower but stable. Both Sensex and Nifty are down 0.6 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively. Sensex is at 52,517 and Nifty is trading at 15,752. Resistance is in the 53,000-53.500 region for the Sensex.

For Nifty, the resistance is in the 15,900-16,000 region. The upside in both the indices are likely to be capped at these resistances. Immediate support is at 15,700 for the Nifty and 52,000 for Sensex. The indices are likely to break below these supports and fall further towards 15,500-15,400 (Nifty) and 51,000-50,000 (Sensex) in the coming days.

In Asia, all major indices are trading in red. Hang Seng (21,014), Nikkei 225 (24,787), Shanghai Composite (3,342) and Kospi (2,632) are down in the range of 0.2-1.7 per cent. In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (32,817.38) had tumbled 2.37 per cent yesterday and has closed below 33,000. While the index remains below 33,000 a further fall to 32,000 is possible in the coming days.

Futures: The Nifty 50 March Futures (15,780) is down 0.7 per cent. A strong break below 15,700 is required to see further fall from here. As long as the contract sustains above 15,700, it can oscillate between 15,700 and 16,000 for some time.

As such traders can wait for a breakout of this range to take fresh trades. The bias is bearish, and the chances are high for the Nifty 50 March futures contract to breaking below 15,700 in the coming days. Such a break can drag it to 15,500-15,400 and even lower.

Traders can go short on a break below 15,700. Keep the stop-loss at 15,820. Trail the stop-loss down to 15,670 as soon as the contract falls to 15,590. Move the stop-loss further down to 15,610 as soon as the contract touches 15,540. Book profits at 15,510.

Trading strategy: Go short on a break below 15,700. Keep the stop-loss at 15,820 for the target of 15,510. Trail the stop-loss down to 15,670 as soon as the contract falls to 15,590. Move the stop-loss further down to 15,610 as soon as the contract touches 15,540.

Supports: 15,700 and 15,500.

Resistances: 15,950 and 16,000.