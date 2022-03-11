Nifty Call: Go short on a rise to 16,720 and then at 16,780

Indian benchmark indices remain stable. Sensex is at 55,536 (up 0.13 per cent) and Nifty 50 is trading at 16,608 (0.09 per cent). The price action since Thursday indicates that the indices are lacking strong follow-through buyers. This is keeping the indices well below the key resistances mentioned yesterday at 16,850-17,000 (Nifty) and 56,000-57,000 (Sensex).

For now, a sideways consolidation is possible for some time. 16,400-16,800 can be a possible range of trade on the Nifty. Sensex can remain in the range of 55,000-56,500/57,000. The bias is bearish. As such we can expect the Sensex and Nifty to break the above-mentioned range on the downside and see a fresh fall going forward.

As such we suggest market participants to remain on the sell side rather than being on the buy side and getting caught. The major Asian indices are trading sharply lower. Nikkei 225 (25,078), Shanghai Composite (3,236), Hang Seng (20,226) and Kospi (2,649) are down in the range of 1.15-3.18 per cent.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (33,174) is up 1.66 per cent. The index is managing to hold above 33,000. But as mentioned yesterday, a strong rise past 34,000 is needed for the index to gain momentum and rise further. Else a fall to 32,000 cannot be ruled out.

Futures: The Nifty 50 March Futures (16,618) contract has been stuck in between 16,450 and 16,750. This range can continue to remain in place. But eventually, we can expect the contract to break this range on the downside and fall to 16,250-16,200 initially and then to 16,000 eventually.

Traders can wait for a rise and go short at 16,720 and accumulate shorts at 16,780. Keep the stop-loss at 16,840. Trail the stop-loss down to 16,690 as soon as the contract moves down to 16,560. Move the stop-loss further down to 16,470 as soon as the contract touches 16,340. Book profits at 16,280.

The bearish outlook will get negated only if the contract breaks above 16,800. Such a break will pave way for a test of 17,000. But that looks less probable.

Trading strategy: Go short on a rise to 16,720 and then at 16,780. Keep the stop-loss at 16,840 for the target of 16,280. Trail the stop-loss down to 16,690 as soon as the contract moves down to 16,560. Move the stop-loss further down to 16,470 as soon as the contract touches 16,340.

Supports: 16,450 and 16,250.

Resistances: 16,750 and 16,800.