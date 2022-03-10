Nifty Call: Go short on a rise to 16,780 and then at 16,860

Equity markets across the world are witnessing a strong recovery. A sharp fall in the crude oil price has provided a breather for the risky assets. The Brent Crude prices spiked to $130 per barrel and had come-off sharply to a low of around $106. It is now currently at $115.

But there are chances for the Brent price to go up to $120 and even higher again while it sustains above $110. Only a strong fall below the psychological level of $100 will give a sustained relief for the sentiment. As such the recent bounce in the equity markets could be a short-lived phenomenon.

Sensex and Nifty 50 opened with a wide gap-up and are trading higher. Sensex (55,978) is up 2.42 per cent and Nifty (16,724) is up 2.32 per cent. Nifty has an important resistance at 16,850 and then at 17,000. A strong rise past 17,000 is needed to turn bullish again.

For now, we see high chances of Nifty reversing lower anywhere between 16,850 and 17,000 and fall towards 16,500-16,000 levels again. For Sensex the resistances are at 56,000 and 57,000.

Among the global majors, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (33,286.25) in the US was up 1.43 per cent. However, it has strong resistance in the 34,000-34,500 region. A strong break above 34,500 is needed to turn bullish completely. In Asia, all major indices are trading in green. Nikkei 225 (25,671), Shanghai Composite (3,303) and Kospi (2,669) are up in the range of 1.4-3.85 per cent.

Futures: The Nifty 50 March Futures (16,748) is up 2.32 per cent. It has room to test 16,800. But on the charts strong resistances are at 16,800 and 16,880. As such the chances are high for the current rise to halt anywhere between 16,800 and 16,880. A pull-back from 16,800-16,880 can drag the contract down to 16,500-16,400 initially and then further lower eventually.

Positional trades can be considered now. Traders can wait for a rise and go short at 16,780 and then at 16,860. Keep the stop-loss at 16,970. Trail the stop-loss down to 16,740 as soon as the contract falls to 16,640. Move the stop-loss further down to 16,620 when the contract touches 16,560. Book profits at 16,520.

Supports: 16,580 and 15,450.

Resistances: 16,800 and 16,880.