Nifty Call: Go short on break below 17,200

Nifty 50 December Futures (17,313)

Sensex and Nifty 50 have come-off sharply from their intraday highs after opening with a wide gap-up. Sensex opened at 58,243 and made a high of 58,329 before giving back most of the early gains. It is now trading at 58,056, up 0.46 per cent. Nifty on the other hand has come-off from the high of 17,374 and is now trading at 17,298, up 0.45 per cent. Inability to hold on to the opening gains indicates the inherent weakness in the indices. As such the Indian indices are likely to remain under pressure for a fresh fall going forward. Any rise in the coming sessions is likely to find fresh sellers coming into the market at higher levels.

The US Federal Reserve yesterday left the rates unchanged. As expected, the central bank will double the reduction in the stimulus taper to $30 billion per month from January. At this pace the stimulus will end by March. The Fed has also indicated three possible rate hikes in 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (35,927, up 1.08 per cent) rose-back from the day’s low and recovered almost all the loss made in the first two days of the week. The support at 35,500 has held very well. This keeps alive the chances of the Dow breaking above 36,000 and rising to 36,500-37,000 in the coming days.

In Asia, Hang Seng (23,285, down 0.57 per cent) is trading down. Others like, Kospi (2,996), Nikkei 225 (28,998) and Shanghai Composite (3,659) are up in the range of 0.25-1.9 per cent.

Futures: The Nifty 50 (17,313) December Futures contract has come-off from the high of 17,393. The contract seems to have stuck in between 17,215 and 17,430 over the last couple of days. A breakout on either side of this range will give a clear cue on the next direction of move. The bias is negative to see a downside break of this range and a fall to 17,000.

Traders can stay on the side lines for now. Go short only on a break below 17,200. Keep the stop-loss at 17,255. Book profits at 17,025.

A strong break above 17,430 will negate the chances of an immediate fall to 17,000. In that case the Nifty contract can rise to 17,500-17,600.

Strategy: Go short on a break below 17,200. Keep the stop-loss at 17,255. Exit at 17,025.

Support: 17,200 and 17,000

Resistance: 17,430 and 17,500