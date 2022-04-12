Nifty Call: Go short with stop-loss at 17,720

Nifty 50 April Futures (17,550)

Barring the Hang Seng (up by one-third of a per cent), all other major Asian stock indices are trading in the red today. While ASX 200 is down by half a per cent, Nikkei 225 and KOSPI are down by 1.8 and 0.8 per cent. Both the Indian benchmarks began today’s session with a gap-down and have declined post opening. The overall bias for the day seems to be negative with Nifty 50 at 17,510, down by nearly 1 per cent and Sensex trading at 58,470, down by 0.85 per cent. S

Affirming the bearish inclination, the advance-decline ratio of the Nifty 50 is currently at 5-45. Also, the mid- and small-cap indices are down for the day dropping over 1 per cent. Moreover, all the sectoral indices are trading lower compared to their respective yesterday’s closing levels. Nifty Metal and Nifty Realty are the top losers, down by 2.8 and 2.7 per cent, respectively. The markets indicate a broad-based sell-off and further drop today can be expected across sectors.

Futures

The April futures of the Nifty 50 index opened today’s session lower at 17,600 compared to yesterday’s close of 17,724. The contract had declined and is currently trading around 17,550 after marking an intraday low of 17,505. Although 17,500 is a good support, given the bearish momentum, the Nifty futures is likely breach this support and head further south.

Below 17,500, the contract has a support at 17,400. Subsequent support is at 17,140 and as it stands, there is a good chance that the index futures could fall to this level. If not today, it might fall to this in next one to two trading sessions. Note that this a truncated week as market is closed on Thursday and Friday.

Even if there is a recovery from the current levels, it is expected to be capped at 17,600. So, traders can plan the trades accordingly.

Strategy

Initiate shorts worth three-fourth of the intended amount at current level of 17,550 and execute the remaining if the contract inches up to 17,600. Place initial stop-loss at 17,720. Tighten this to 17,600 once the contract falls below 17,400 and move it further down to 17,400 if price falls below 17,250. Liquidate all the shorts at 17,140.

Supports: 17,400 and 17,140

Resistances: 17,600 and 17,700