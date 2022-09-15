Nifty Call: Go short with stop-loss at 18,020

Nifty 50 September Futures (17,925)

Equity markets across Asia have been trading positive since morning and tracking the peers, the Indian benchmark indices opened today’s session marginally higher. However, the gain could not be sustained with the Nifty 50 and Sensex falling half a per cent each, and currently hovers around 17,915 and 60,070, respectively.

The Nifty50’s market breadth indicates a bearish bias as the advance-decline ratio stands at 13-37. The mid- and small-cap indices are also trading in red. Moreover, barring the Nifty Auto (up by 0.8 per cent), all the sectoral indices are trading down. The Nifty Media, which has lost 1.9 per cent so far today, is the top loser followed by the Nifty IT, down by 1.5 per cent.

These factors reveal that the broader bias is bearish and the Nifty 50 could see further decline from here.

Futures: The September futures of the Nifty 50 began the session slightly higher at 18,045 compared to yesterday’s close of 18,020. But then, it slipped below the support of 18,000 and is currently trading around 17,925.

The price action since morning hints at further downside today with the nearest support at 17,800. Subsequent support is at 17,725.

Given the above factors, one can short Nifty futures at the current level of 17,925 with a stop-loss at 18,020. Look for an intraday target of 17,800.

Strategy: Short Nifty futures now with stop-loss at 18,020. Intraday target is 17,800.

Supports: 17,800 and 17,725

Resistance: 18,000 and 18,100