Nifty Call: Go short with stop-loss at 9,140

Maruti Suzuki to start producing a Toyota version of the Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
Nifty 50 May Futures (9,093)
Taking cues from the mixed Asian marekts, the domestic equity indices- the Sensex and the Nifty began the session marginally in negative territory. The Nikkei 225 has advanced 0.6 per cent to 20,037 while Hang Seng index is trading flat at 23,839 levels. The Sensex and the Nifty started to decline after an initial rally. Both the benchmark indices are trading in the negative territory and are down by about 0.7 per cent. The market breadth of the Nifty index is biased towards declines. The India VIX is in negative territory but trading flat at 38.1 levels.
The Nifty mid and small-cap indices have fallen 0.2 per cent and 0.3 per cent respectively. Barring the Nifty metal index which has gained 1.3 per cent, all the other secotral indices are trading in the negative territory. Top losers are the Nifty media and Nifty PVT Bank indices that have fallen 1.6 per cent each.
The Nifty May month contract commenced the session in positive territory, opening at 9,163 to its previous close of 9,143. After marking an intra-day high at 9,167 the contract began to decline. It has decisively breached a key supports at 9,140 and 9,100. It thereafter recorded an intra-day low at 9,051 levels. The near-term outlook remains bearish as long as the contract trades below 9,140 levels. Traders can make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss at ₹9,140. A decisive fall below the immediate support level of 9,075 can pull the contract down to 9,050 and then to 9,020. Next key supports are at 9,000 and 8,970 levels. Key resistances above 9,140 are at 9,170 and 9,200.
Strategy: Make use of intra-day rallies to go short with a fixed stop-loss at 9,140
Supports: 9,070 and 9,050
Resistances: 9,140 and 9,170
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
‘The industry must have an eye for identifying crucial elements that it should keep and maintain’
Put the memory of the lockdown behind you with this new flagship 4-door coupe and its ‘M’ twin
Chairman Akio Toyoda believes crises have helped the Japanese automaker emerge stronger over the years
While near-term risks persist, under-penetrated protection market and sound business models of leading players ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals at current ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Be wise when it comes to opting for the tax regime from this year
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...