Nifty call: Initiate fresh short at 17,290

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Nifty 50 December Futures (17,290)
As the Asian markets are largely flat today, the Indian benchmark indices began the session flat. But it has slid since the open and both Nifty 50 (17,230) and the Sensex (57,800) are now down by 0.5 per cent for the day. Among the Asian majors, ASX 200 lost 0.7 per cent today. But all other indices viz., Nikkei 225, Hang Seng and KOSPI, are hovering around yesterday’s closing levels.
The market breadth of Nifty 50 is showing a bearish inclination as the advance-decline ratio currently stands at 15-35. While the Midcap 50 is down by 0.3 per cent, interestingly, the Smallcap 50 is up by a marginal 0.1 per cent. Thus, small-cap seems to be performing better than their large cap peers as it stands.
Among the sectoral indices, apart from Nifty Auto (up by 0.3 per cent) and Nifty Media (up by 0.1 per cent), all others are either flat or in the red. The Nifty IT, down by 1.3 per cent, is the top loser followed by the Nifty Realty, down by 1.1 per cent.
Futures: The December futures of the Nifty opened lower at 17,325 versus Tuesday’s close of 17,355. As the underlying index began to fall, the contract too started to mov southwards. Currently trading around 17,290, it is down by 0.35 per cent for the day so far.
From the current levels, the nearest support can be seen at 17,200. Below this, the price area of 17,070 – 17,100 can act as a support band. On the upside, the contract might find it difficult to get past 17,300 and even if it does, it can face strong barrier at 17,350.
Since the price action shows bearish bias, traders can initiate fresh short at current levels (17,290). Add more shorts if it rallies to 17,350 and place stop-loss at 17,400. The contract is likely to decline to 17,200 and then possibly to the support at 17,100. Therefore, when the contract falls to 17,200, exit 50 per cent of the short and revise the stop-loss to 17,300. Liquidate the remaining shorts at 17,100.
Strategy: Execute fresh shorts at current level and when the contract rallies to 17,350. Keep stop-loss at 17,400. Exit half of the positions at 17,200 and shift stop-loss to 17,300. Liquidate the remaining at 17,100.
Supports: 17,200 and 17,100
Resistances: 17,300 and 17,350
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...