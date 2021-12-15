Nifty call: Initiate fresh short at 17,290

Nifty 50 December Futures (17,290)

As the Asian markets are largely flat today, the Indian benchmark indices began the session flat. But it has slid since the open and both Nifty 50 (17,230) and the Sensex (57,800) are now down by 0.5 per cent for the day. Among the Asian majors, ASX 200 lost 0.7 per cent today. But all other indices viz., Nikkei 225, Hang Seng and KOSPI, are hovering around yesterday’s closing levels.

The market breadth of Nifty 50 is showing a bearish inclination as the advance-decline ratio currently stands at 15-35. While the Midcap 50 is down by 0.3 per cent, interestingly, the Smallcap 50 is up by a marginal 0.1 per cent. Thus, small-cap seems to be performing better than their large cap peers as it stands.

Among the sectoral indices, apart from Nifty Auto (up by 0.3 per cent) and Nifty Media (up by 0.1 per cent), all others are either flat or in the red. The Nifty IT, down by 1.3 per cent, is the top loser followed by the Nifty Realty, down by 1.1 per cent.

Futures: The December futures of the Nifty opened lower at 17,325 versus Tuesday’s close of 17,355. As the underlying index began to fall, the contract too started to mov southwards. Currently trading around 17,290, it is down by 0.35 per cent for the day so far.

From the current levels, the nearest support can be seen at 17,200. Below this, the price area of 17,070 – 17,100 can act as a support band. On the upside, the contract might find it difficult to get past 17,300 and even if it does, it can face strong barrier at 17,350.

Since the price action shows bearish bias, traders can initiate fresh short at current levels (17,290). Add more shorts if it rallies to 17,350 and place stop-loss at 17,400. The contract is likely to decline to 17,200 and then possibly to the support at 17,100. Therefore, when the contract falls to 17,200, exit 50 per cent of the short and revise the stop-loss to 17,300. Liquidate the remaining shorts at 17,100.

Strategy: Execute fresh shorts at current level and when the contract rallies to 17,350. Keep stop-loss at 17,400. Exit half of the positions at 17,200 and shift stop-loss to 17,300. Liquidate the remaining at 17,100.

Supports: 17,200 and 17,100

Resistances: 17,300 and 17,350