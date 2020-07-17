Nifty call: Initiate fresh short positions with stop-loss at 10,850

The people’s car...now electric
Part of VW’s bid to democratise e-mobility, the vehicle will be delivered by October
Nifty 50 July futures (10,800)
Despite mixed cues from the Asian market, the Indian benchmarks opened higher and have been rallying so far. The Nifty 50 spot and the Sensex spot indices are up by 0.75 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively. Notably, both the indices are trading near their respective resistance levels.
Among the major Asian indices, the Nikkei 225 index ended the session 0.3 per cent lower, while the Hang Seng index was up by 0.5 per cent, and the Shanghai composite index was trading flat.
The market breadth of the Nifty 50 index hints at a bull trend as 39 of the 50 stocks have gained so far today. Not only the benchmarks, but the mid-cap and small-cap indices are also in the green. Consequently, all the sectoral indices are in the green, except the Nifty IT index (down by 0.6 per cent). The Nifty metal index is the top gainer, up by 2.2 per cent, followed by the Nifty auto index, up by 1.3 per cent. Volatility as indicated by the volatility index, India VIX, has dropped by nearly 3 per cent.
After opening marginally higher, the July futures contract of the Nifty 50 index has rallied since the session open. However, it is currently facing a resistance band between 10,800 and 10,820. The price area is a substantial resistance and the contract was rejected sharply from these levels on Wednesday. So, unless it breaks out of 10,820, the chances of a decline are higher as it continues to hover at this level. Hence, for intraday, traders can initiate fresh short positions with stop-loss at 10,850.
Strategy: Initiate fresh short positions with stop-loss at 10,850
Supports: 10,740 and 10,700
Resistances: 10,820 and 10,850
Part of VW’s bid to democratise e-mobility, the vehicle will be delivered by October
The Rangie flagship and Sport models get an in-house engine, number of new trim options
They pose serious threat on the costs, safety front
Stellantis is the new corporate brand for the European car allies
The lockdown and economic challenges have had a severe impact on the salaries of individuals. With corporates ...
Near-term looks challenging, but strong balance-sheet and comfortable debt levels are positives
The investor with a short-term view can buy the stock of Cyient at current levels. The stock has been in a ...
₹1062 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510801095 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Rising temperatures and droughts; warming oceans and mountains — the future’s dire warns ‘The Assessment of ...
This afternoon, I set off towards the local post office with a package in my bag. It’s something that Bins has ...
*Estuary is the first to have an urban backdrop, set in a town named Asurapuri* Murugan returned to writing in ...
The passport, conceived as a document that allowed people to cross international borders with ease, has turned ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...