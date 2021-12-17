Nifty call: Initiate fresh shorts on fall below 17,000

Nifty 50 December Futures (17,040)

With the Asian markets giving mixed signals, the Indian benchmark indices began today’s session with a gap-up open. However, both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex were unable to hold onto their gains and started trending downwards. Currently, the indices are down by 1.4 per cent each, and the inclination is clearly bearish.

Among the major Asian indices, ASX 200 and KOSPI are up by 0.1 and 0.4 per cent respectively, whereas the Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng are down by 1.8 and 1.1, respectively.

The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is bearish, as the advances-declines ratio stands at 5-45. The mid- and small-cap indices are also down in the range of 1.5–2 per cent and all the sectoral indices, barring the Nifty IT (up by 1 per cent), are down. This indicates broad-based selling. So, the chances of an intra-day recovery are very low. Among the sectors, Nifty Media is the top loser, down by 4.2 per cent, followed by Nifty Realty, down by 2.9 per cent.

Futures: The December futures of the Nifty opened almost flat at 17,310 versus Thursday’s close of 17,317. As the underlying index began to fall, the contract too started to decline. It registered an intra-day low of 17,016 and is currently trading around 17,040.

Although all the factors point to a strong bear trend, traders should note that 17,000 is a strong support, where short covering can happen. This can lift the contract from the current levels. However, a recovery beyond 17,125 today is less likely. But if bears manage to drag the contract below 17,000, it can quickly fall to 16,950 – a support. The subsequent support is at 16,850.

Considering the above factors, it is recommended that traders stay on the fence and initiate fresh short positions if the Nifty futures slips decisively below 17,000. In this case, the initial stop-loss can be placed at 17,100. When the contract falls below 16,950, revise the stop-loss to 17,020. Liquidate shorts at 16,850.

Strategy: Initiate fresh shorts on a fall below 17,000. Initial stop-loss is at 17,100; shift this to 17,020 on a fall below 16,950. Exit the positions at 16,850

Supports: 16,950 and 16,850

Resistances: 17,080 and 17,125