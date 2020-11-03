Nifty call: Make use of intra-day dips to buy with stop-loss at 11,740

Is GST about ease of doing business?
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Nifty 50 November futures (11,820)
Taking cues from the positive global markets, the domestic equity indices - the Sensex and the Nifty 50 - started the session with a gap-up open and continued to trend upwards. Both the indices have advanced about 1.3 per cent each.
The market breath of the Nifty 50 index is biased towards advances. On the other hand, there is decrease in volatility as the India VIX has slumped 3.9 per cent to 24.2 levels. The Nifty mid as well small-cap indices have advanced 0.7 per cent and 0.5 per cent respectively.
The Nifty Bank index is again a top gainer among the sectoral indices; it that has climbed 2.6 per cent, supported by Nifty PSU and PVT Bank indices, which have rallied 1.3 per cent and 2.5 per cent correspondingly. The Nifty realty and media indices have declined by 1.8 per cent and 0.4 per cent respectively.
The Nifty 50 November month contract started the session with a gap-up open at 11,749. After an initial decline, the contract recorded an intra-day low at 11,731 and continued to trend upwards. The contract has marked an intra-day high at 11,823 and tests resistance at 11,820.
The near-term view stays positive as long as the contract trades above 11,750 levels. Traders can make use of dips to buy with a stop-loss at 11,740 levels. A strong rally above 11,820 can take it higher to 11,840 and then to 11,865 levels. Key supports below 11,750 are at 11,725 and 11,700 levels.
Strategy: Make use of intra-day dips to buy with a stop-loss at 11,740.
Supports: 11,750 and 11,725
Resistances: 11,820 and 11,840
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
BL Research BureauThe stock of market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) crashed nearly 9 per cent on Monday ...
November futures contract looks set to decline further
The stock of LIC Housing Finance gained 5.7 per cent with above average volume on Monday, bouncing up from a ...
₹1215 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118512301245 As long as the stock trades above ₹1,200 the near term ...
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...