Nifty Call: Near-term outlook stays positive above 11,800 levels

Quiz
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
Nifty 50 October Futures (11,846)
After some initial volatility, the Sensex and the Nifty started to trend up on the back of buying interest and have gained 0.5 per cent each. The market breadth of the Nifty index is biased towards advances. However, both the benchmark indices are testing a key resistance at current levels. The Nifty mid and Nifty small-cap indices have advanced 0.6 per cent and 0.5 per cent respectively.
The Nifty October month contract started the session with a gap-up opening at 11,854. But the contract was choppy and marked an intra-day low at 11,785. Taking support at this level the contract continued to trend up, breaching a key level at 11,800 levels and recorded an intra-day high at 11,863.
The near-term outlook remains positive as long as the contract trades above 11,800 levels. Traders with a near-term perspective can buy the contract in dips with a stop-loss at 11,800. A strong rally above the immediate resistance level of 11,860 can take it higher to 11,880 and 11,900 levels. Supports below 11,800 are placed at 11,780 and 11,750 levels.
Strategy: The near-term outlook stays positive above 11,800 levels; buy with a fixed stop-loss
Supports: 11,800 and 11,780
Resistances: 11,860 and 11,880
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
Flying is really one of the safest modes of transport. Here’s some fact-checking by Ashwini Phadnis
While Delhi airport might be in the news for its modernisation, it has a rich historical past
Add noise cancellation to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
Healthy growth in core income and lower slippages are positives, but addition to stressed book and higher ...
Mr Sharma wanted to sell his flat. He invited his friends – young and old – for a brain-storming session. As ...
18-year-data do not reveal any trend in pre- or post-Samvat session
Comprehensive policies offer more protection and meet the needs of universities; those from India are cheaper
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism