Nifty Call: Nifty 50 April Futures (18,075)

Most of the major Asian indices are trading flat for the day. While Nikkei 225 (27,780) is marginally up by 0.1 per cent, others like ASX 200 (7,515), Hang Seng (22,505) and KOSPI (2760) are trading near yesterday’s closing price. On the back of this, the Indian benchmarks i.e., the Nifty 50 (18,000) and the Sensex (60,370), which opened with a minor gap up, declined and are now down by about 0.3 per cent each.

The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is showing a bullish bias i.e., the advance/decline ratio is at 35/15. Also, the mid- and small-cap indices are in the green, unlike benchmarks. For instance, Midcap 50 and Smallcap 50 are up by 0.7 and 1.4 per cent, respectively. Sectoral indices look mixed. The Nifty Consumer durables is the top gainer, up by 1.9 per cent whereas the Nifty Financial services index is the top loser, down by 1 per cent.

Futures: The April futures of the Nifty 50 index opened today’s session with a gap-up at 18,161 versus Monday’s close of 18,098. However, the contract declined to mark an intraday low at 18,022 and is currently hovering around 18,075.

Although the trend of late has been bullish, the contract is facing a resistance between 18,100 – 18,125. So, unless these levels are decisively breached, the risk for going long can be higher. On the other hand, the contract has supports at 18,000 and 17,925. A breach of 17,925 will turn the intraday trend bearish.

Considering the above factors, traders can stay on the fence until either 17,925 or 18,125 is breached. Initiate trade along the direction of the break. Resistance above 18,125 is at 18,200 and support below 17,925 is at 17,800.

Strategy: Stay on the fence for now and initiate trade along the direction of break of the range 17,925 – 18,125

Supports: 17,925 and 17,800

Resistances: 18,125 and 18,200